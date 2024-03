Homens armados sequestram mais de 200 alunos de escola na Nigéria

This video grab taken from an AFPTV video on March 7, 2024 shows families of abducted pupils gathering during the visit of the Kaduna State governor Uba Sani after gunmen kidnapped over 280 from a school in Kuriga. Gunmen have kidnapped more than 200 pupils during a raid on a school in northwest Nigeria, a teacher and local residents said, in one of the country's largest mass abductions. Kidnappings for ransom are common in Africa's most populous country, where heavily armed criminal gangs have targeted schools and colleges in the past, especially in the northwest, though such attacks have abated recently. Local government officials in Kaduna State confirmed the kidnapping attack on Kuriga school on March 7, 2024, but gave no figures as they said they were still working out how many children had been abducted. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP) - (crédito: AFPTV / AFP)