'Tratadas como lixo': feminicídios de indígenas, um drama oculto no Canadá

Red dresses on crosses are displayed at the entrance of a makeshift camp near near the Prairie Green landfill in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 27, 2024. The camp set up by the family of slained Morgan Harris take turns staying in the camp, seeking, says Morgan's daughter Elle Harris, "to prove that we are something, we are not trash, we can't just be thrown into the garbage." For years, the remains of Indigenous women discarded by suspected serial killer Jeremy Skibick, have languished in Prairie Green. Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were raped, killed, dismembered and thrown out with the trash in Winnipeg, with police saying they believe their remains are buried deep inside the landfill. (Photo by Sebastien ST-JEAN / AFP) - (crédito: Sebastien ST-JEAN / AFP)