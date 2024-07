Incêndio no sudeste da França deixa sete mortos

Firefighters work inside a residential building where a fire broke out overnight in a working-class neighbourhood in Nice, southern France, on July 18, 2024. France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced "Three individuals are being sought", on July 18, 2024, during a press briefing at the site of a fire of probable criminal origin, which left seven people dead overnight in southern French city of Nice. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) - (crédito: Valery HACHE / AFP)