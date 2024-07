Kamala Harris diz que "fará de tudo" para representar partido Democrata

(FILES) US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at South Carolina State University during a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 2, 2024. US President Joe Biden announced July 21, 2024 that he is dropping out of his reelection battle with Donald Trump, in a historic move that plunges the already turbulent 2024 White House race into uncharted territory. Biden also said he was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election after he dropped out of the race. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) - (crédito: Jim Watson/AFP)