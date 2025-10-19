Trump publica vídeo de IA com ataque de fezes a manifestantes

O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, publicou neste domingo (19/10) um vídeo feito por inteligência artificial em que aparece pilotando um avião militar, usando uma coroa de rei e lançando “bombas” de fezes sobre manifestantes dos protestos “No Kings” ("Sem reis"). A publicação foi feita na rede social, a Truth Social.

O vídeo foi a primeira reação pública de Trump às manifestações que tomaram as ruas de diversas cidades americanas e europeias no sábado (18/10). Em entrevista à Fox News, o presidente comentou o episódio e tentou afastar as críticas de autoritarismo. “Estão se referindo a mim como rei. Eu não sou um rei”, afirmou.

Antes disso, o Partido Republicano havia minimizado os protestos, classificando-os como “movimentos antiamericanos”. A mobilização foi uma das maiores desde o retorno de Trump à Casa Branca e ocorre em meio à paralisação do governo federal, o chamado shutdown, provocada pela falta de acordo no Congresso sobre o orçamento.

As manifestações reuniram multidões na Times Square, em Nova York, e em parques de cidades como Boston, Atlanta e Chicago. Além disso, também ocorreu em Washington, no centro de Los Angeles e no Canadá. Os participantes carregavam faixas com a frase “We, the people” (Nós, o povo) da Constituição americana e se manifestavam contra o que consideram uma escalada autoritária do governo.

"O presidente acredita que seu poder é absoluto. Mas nos Estados Unidos não temos reis e não cederemos ao caos, à corrupção e à crueldade", afirmou o movimento "No Kings", que reúne quase 300 organizações, em seu site.







































