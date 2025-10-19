Trump publica vídeo de IA com ataque de fezes a manifestantes
Em publicação na Truth Social, presidente publica vídeo lançando bomba de fezes sobre manifestantes
Vídeo criado por IA debocha de manifestantes - (crédito: Reprodução/Truth social)
O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, publicou neste domingo (19/10) um vídeo feito por inteligência artificial em que aparece pilotando um avião militar, usando uma coroa de rei e lançando “bombas” de fezes sobre manifestantes dos protestos “No Kings” ("Sem reis"). A publicação foi feita na rede social, a Truth Social.
O vídeo foi a primeira reação pública de Trump às manifestações que tomaram as ruas de diversas cidades americanas e europeias no sábado (18/10). Em entrevista à Fox News, o presidente comentou o episódio e tentou afastar as críticas de autoritarismo. “Estão se referindo a mim como rei. Eu não sou um rei”, afirmou.
Antes disso, o Partido Republicano havia minimizado os protestos, classificando-os como “movimentos antiamericanos”. A mobilização foi uma das maiores desde o retorno de Trump à Casa Branca e ocorre em meio à paralisação do governo federal, o chamado shutdown, provocada pela falta de acordo no Congresso sobre o orçamento.
As manifestações reuniram multidões na Times Square, em Nova York, e em parques de cidades como Boston, Atlanta e Chicago. Além disso, também ocorreu em Washington, no centro de Los Angeles e no Canadá. Os participantes carregavam faixas com a frase “We, the people” (Nós, o povo) da Constituição americana e se manifestavam contra o que consideram uma escalada autoritária do governo.
"O presidente acredita que seu poder é absoluto. Mas nos Estados Unidos não temos reis e não cederemos ao caos, à corrupção e à crueldade", afirmou o movimento "No Kings", que reúne quase 300 organizações, em seu site.
People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 18, 2025. From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trumps policies at nationwide "No Kings" protests. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 18, 2025. From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trumps policies at nationwide "No Kings" protests. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Em Washington, manifestantes marcham nas proximidades do Capitólio erguendo cartazes que criticam as políticas do magnata republicano
NO KINGS
Protestos da campanha "No kings" nos Estados Unidos
Protestos da campanha "No kings" nos Estados Unidos
Protestos da campanha "No kings" nos Estados Unidos
Protestos da campanha "No kings" nos Estados Unidos
Protesters march with a Donald Trump baby balloon during a nationwide "No Kings" rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Donald Trumps military parade in Washington, DC. Thousands of people rallied across the United States on June 14 as a so-called "No Kings" has sprung up against the policies of US President Donald Trump, ahead of a rare military parade on his 79th birthday. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP)
Demonstrators hold signs as they march down Dolores street protesting the Trump administration during the "No Kings" rally in San Franscisco, Californina on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trumps military parade in Washington, DC. In response to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army but also coinciding with Trumps 79th birthday, a "No Kings" movement has sprung up promising to stage protests in more than 2,000 places across the country, including a large parade expected in Los Angeles which organizers say will feature a "20-foot-tall balloon of Trump wearing a diaper." (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP)
Demonstrators fill the streets as they protest the Trump administration during the "No Kings" rally in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trumps military parade in Washington, DC. In response to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army but also coinciding with Trumps 79th birthday, a "No Kings" movement has sprung up promising to stage protests in more than 2,000 places across the country, including a large parade expected in Los Angeles which organizers say will feature a "20-foot-tall balloon of Trump wearing a diaper." (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Demonstrators fill the streets as they protest the Trump administration during the "No Kings" rally in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trumps military parade in Washington, DC. In response to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army but also coinciding with Trumps 79th birthday, a "No Kings" movement has sprung up promising to stage protests in more than 2,000 places across the country, including a large parade expected in Los Angeles which organizers say will feature a "20-foot-tall balloon of Trump wearing a diaper." (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
LOS ANGELES- JUNE 14: Thousands of protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trumps immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. Protesters are also reacting in opposition to a planned military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that is taking place in Washington, DC and which coincides with President Trumps birthday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
LOS ANGELES- JUNE 14: Thousands of protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trumps immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. Protesters are also reacting in opposition to a planned military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that is taking place in Washington, DC and which coincides with President Trumps birthday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
LOS ANGELES- JUNE 14: Thousands of protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trumps immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. Protesters are also reacting in opposition to a planned military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that is taking place in Washington, DC and which coincides with President Trumps birthday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
