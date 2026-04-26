EUA investigam se autoridades do governo eram alvos de ataque
Segundo procurador-geral interino, Todd Blanche, ainda não está claro se o presidente Donald Trump era um alvo específico do suspeito. "Acreditamos que o alvo eram funcionários do governo", afirmou
Durante a entrevista, Blanche evitou fornecer detalhes sobre escritos atribuídos ao suspeito, alegando que a investigação tem apenas cerca de 12 horas e ainda está em fase preliminar - (crédito: AFP)
Forças de Segurança norte-americanas investigam o ataque a tiros ocorrido durante o tradicional jantar da Associação de Correspondentes da Casa Branca como uma possível ação direcionada a funcionários do governo. De acordo com o procurador-geral interino, Todd Blanche, as investigações ainda estão em estágio inicial.
Segundo Blanche, ainda não está claro se o presidente Donald Trump era um alvo específico do suspeito. “Acreditamos que o alvo eram funcionários do governo”, afirmou em entrevista ao programa Meet the Press, ressaltando que novas evidências seguem sendo analisadas.
Fique por dentro das notícias que importam para você!
O suspeito, segundo a emissora, foi identificado como Cole Tomas Allen, de 34 anos, natural de Torrance, na Califórnia. Conforme as autoridades, ele adquiriu legalmente as armas utilizadas — uma espingarda, uma pistola e várias facas — e não tem colaborado com os investigadores até o momento.
As autoridades ainda informaram que Allen viajou de trem de Los Angeles para Chicago e, posteriormente, para Washington, onde se hospedou no hotel do evento poucos dias antes do ataque. Documentos policiais indicam que as armas foram compradas ao longo dos últimos dois anos.
A US Marshall walks through the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
An attendee checks her phone in the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
An armed police officer gestures behind police tape after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Caption
AFP
(L/R) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Caption
AFP
Commandos secure a street as they prepare to escort a convoy of special guests after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt / AFP)
AFP
A vehicle in the presidential motorcade drives past near the Washington Hilton after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Ulysse BELLIER / AFP)
AFP
An armed police officer gestures behind police tape after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Caption
AFP
A screen grab taken from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows armed agents climbing over chairs as they move to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. (Photo by Danny KEMP and AFPTV teams / AFP)
AFP
Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Caption
AFP
US President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang speak as they attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
AFP
(L/R) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
AFP
Guests leave the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents? Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
Attendees check their phones in the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
A Secret Service officer directs people outside the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
Guests leave the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents? Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
Durante a entrevista, Blanche evitou fornecer detalhes sobre escritos atribuídos ao suspeito, alegando que a investigação tem apenas cerca de 12 horas e ainda está em fase preliminar. Ele também afirmou que, até o momento, não há indícios de participação de outros envolvidos.
Apesar da gravidade do episódio, o procurador-geral interino destacou que o sistema de segurança funcionou. Segundo ele, o suspeito conseguiu ultrapassar o perímetro apenas por alguns metros antes de ser contido. “O presidente estava seguro. Todos estávamos seguros”, disse.
Questionado sobre a segurança de reunir o presidente, o vice-presidente JD Vance e outras autoridades no mesmo local, Blanche foi enfático: “Claro que é seguro. Não vamos parar de viver”.
De acordo com a NBC News, a expectativa é de que o suspeito seja formalmente acusado em tribunal federal ainda nesta segunda-feira (27/4). Entre as possíveis acusações estão agressão contra agente federal e tentativa de homicídio com uso de arma de fogo. Outras acusações podem ser adicionadas conforme o avanço das investigações e a análise das motivações do crime.
Formada em jornalismo pela Universidade Católica de Brasília, começou a carreira no Correio Braziliense na cobertura on-line de formação profissional e educação. Atualmente, cobre concursos e o funcionalismo da capital