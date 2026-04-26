EUA investigam se autoridades do governo eram alvos de ataque

Forças de Segurança norte-americanas investigam o ataque a tiros ocorrido durante o tradicional jantar da Associação de Correspondentes da Casa Branca como uma possível ação direcionada a funcionários do governo. De acordo com o procurador-geral interino, Todd Blanche, as investigações ainda estão em estágio inicial.

Segundo Blanche, ainda não está claro se o presidente Donald Trump era um alvo específico do suspeito. “Acreditamos que o alvo eram funcionários do governo”, afirmou em entrevista ao programa Meet the Press, ressaltando que novas evidências seguem sendo analisadas.

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O suspeito, segundo a emissora, foi identificado como Cole Tomas Allen, de 34 anos, natural de Torrance, na Califórnia. Conforme as autoridades, ele adquiriu legalmente as armas utilizadas — uma espingarda, uma pistola e várias facas — e não tem colaborado com os investigadores até o momento.

As autoridades ainda informaram que Allen viajou de trem de Los Angeles para Chicago e, posteriormente, para Washington, onde se hospedou no hotel do evento poucos dias antes do ataque. Documentos policiais indicam que as armas foram compradas ao longo dos últimos dois anos.









































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Durante a entrevista, Blanche evitou fornecer detalhes sobre escritos atribuídos ao suspeito, alegando que a investigação tem apenas cerca de 12 horas e ainda está em fase preliminar. Ele também afirmou que, até o momento, não há indícios de participação de outros envolvidos.

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Apesar da gravidade do episódio, o procurador-geral interino destacou que o sistema de segurança funcionou. Segundo ele, o suspeito conseguiu ultrapassar o perímetro apenas por alguns metros antes de ser contido. “O presidente estava seguro. Todos estávamos seguros”, disse.

Questionado sobre a segurança de reunir o presidente, o vice-presidente JD Vance e outras autoridades no mesmo local, Blanche foi enfático: “Claro que é seguro. Não vamos parar de viver”.

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De acordo com a NBC News, a expectativa é de que o suspeito seja formalmente acusado em tribunal federal ainda nesta segunda-feira (27/4). Entre as possíveis acusações estão agressão contra agente federal e tentativa de homicídio com uso de arma de fogo. Outras acusações podem ser adicionadas conforme o avanço das investigações e a análise das motivações do crime.