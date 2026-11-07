Milhares se reúnem no Uruguai para 1ª missa do papa Leão na América do Sul

Faithfuls wave an Uruguayan flag during Pope Leo XIVs Mass at Paris Londres Park in Paysandu, 375 km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) - (crédito: EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP) )