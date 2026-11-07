Milhares se reúnem no Uruguai para 1ª missa do papa Leão na América do Sul
Mais de 30 mil pessoas, incluindo fiéis que vieram da Argentina e do Brasil, se registraram para assistir à missa no Parque París Londres, na extremidade sul de Paysandú
Faithfuls wave an Uruguayan flag during Pope Leo XIVs Mass at Paris Londres Park in Paysandu, 375 km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) - (crédito: EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP) )
Milhares de pessoas se reuniram em uma cidade às margens do Rio Uruguai para a primeira missa do Papa Leão 14 na América do Sul, enquanto o pontífice buscava aumentar o perfil da Igreja Católica no Uruguai, o país mais secular da região.
Leão, que chegou ao Uruguai na sexta-feira, 6, em um serviço de vésperas na catedral de Montevidéu, reconheceu que muitas pessoas no país nem sequer conhecem a fé ou seu patrimônio. A Igreja Católica, por exemplo, não teve novos seminaristas em 2024, embora alguns tenham desde então entrado em treinamento para o sacerdócio.
A missa de sábado é dedicada ao Beato Jacinto Vera, um padre do século 19 que se tornou o primeiro bispo do Uruguai. Leão o elogiou como um pastor que viajou pelas estradas do país para ajudar os pobres, dizendo que ele passava às pessoas "algo da bondade de Cristo" mesmo antes de ele pregar.
Pope Leo XIV offers a Holy Mass at the Paris Londres park, in Paysandu, 375km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Tiziana FABI / AFP
Handout picture released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV as he celebrates a mass at the Paris Londres park, in Paysandu, 375km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA / SIMONE RISOLUTI" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
Pope Leo XIV offers a Holy Mass at the Paris Londres park, in Paysandu, 375km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP)
EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP)
Pope Leo XIV offers a Holy Mass at the Paris Londres park, in Paysandu, 375km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Tiziana FABI / AFP
Faithful attend Pope Leo XIVs Mass at Paris Londres Park in Paysandu, 375 km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP)
EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP)
Faithful attend Pope Leo XIVs Mass at Paris Londres Park in Paysandu, 375 km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Tiziana FABI / AFP
Faithfuls wave an Uruguayan flag during Pope Leo XIVs Mass at Paris Londres Park in Paysandu, 375 km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP)
EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP)
*Conteúdo traduzido com auxílio de Inteligência Artificial, revisado e editado pela Redação da Broadcast, sistema de notícias em tempo real do Grupo Estado