MPF pede que Justiça aplique multa de R$ 940 milhões a Prevent Senior

Aerial view of coffins being buried at an area where new graves have been dug at the Parque Taruma cemetery, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on April 21, 2020. - Graves are being dug at a new area of the cemetery for suspected and confirmed victims of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP) Caption - (crédito: AFP)