Silas Malafaia ataca Moraes e Barroso e diz que Bolsonaro é perseguido

O pastor Silas Malafaia, organizador do ato na Avenida Paulista a favor de Jair Bolsonaro, afirmou neste domingo (25/2) que há uma "engenharia do mal" para prender o ex-presidente. No trio elétrico, em São Paulo, o religioso também atacou pessoalmente o presidente do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, e o ministro da Corte Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro convocou o ato em SP depois de ter sido um dos alvos da operação Tempus Veritatis (hora da verdade, em latim) da Polícia Federal (PF) no último dia 8, quando teve que entregar seu passaporte às autoridades. A PF apura a participação do ex-presidente em uma articulação para dar um golpe de Estado que impediria a realização das eleições de 2022 ou a posse do presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Malafaia começou o discurso dizendo que não estava ali para atacar o STF. "Quando você ataca uma instituição, você é contra a República e o Estado Democrático Direito", afirmou. Ao longo da fala, contudo, fez uma série de críticas ao Judiciário. "Vou mostrar a vocês a engenharia do mal para prender Jair Messias Bolsonaro", declarou, em referência às operações da PF autorizadas por Moraes. Ele chamou Bolsonaro de o "maior perseguido político" da história do País.



"O sangue de Clécio está na mão de Alexandre de Moraes e ele vai dar conta a Deus", disse o pastor, em referência a um dos presos pelos ataques golpistas de 8 de janeiro de 2023, que morreu na cadeia. "Como um ministro do STF tem lado? Ele não tem que combater a extrema direita nem a extrema esquerda. Ele é o guardião da Constituição", declarou Malafaia, também em referência a Moraes.



















< >

Ao citar frase em que Barroso afirmou que o país havia derrotado o bolsonarismo, o pastor também atacou o presidente do STF. "Isso é uma vergonha, é uma afronta ao povo", declarou, ao acrescentar que o "supremo poder da nação" é o povo. "Não tenho medo de ser preso. Vergonha é se calar, se esconder, fugir", disse Malafaia.

Também religioso, o senador Magno Malta (PL-ES) afirmou que o Brasil precisa "restabelecer seu Estado Democrático de Direito". "Tem três Poderes, governadores, Judiciário, Legislativo e Executivo, sem atropelos, um necessariamente precisa respeitar o outro. Chamo atenção para o presidente do Senado, presidente da Câmara, presidente do Supremo", declarou.

Bolsonaro convocou o ato na Paulista para mostrar força política em meio ao avanço das investigações da PF. Ao gravar um vídeo no último dia 12 para chamar os apoiadores para a manifestação, o ex-presidente disse que queria um movimento "pacífico em defesa do nosso Estado Democrático de Direito".

Ele também pediu que os militantes não carregassem faixas ou cartazes "contra quem quer que seja", mas apenas fossem ao local vestidos de verde e amarelo. Em atos anteriores na Paulista, durante seu governo, Bolsonaro chegou a atacar verbalmente o STF e Moraes.