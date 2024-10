Boulos diz que campanha em SP "recuperou a dignidade da esquerda brasileira"

Sao Paulo city mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos, for the Socialismo e Liberdade party (PSOL), waves while voting during the municipal elections runoff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 27, 2024. Brazilians vote this Sunday in the second round of municipal elections, a test for the forces led by the leftist Lula and the far-right Jair Bolsonaro in the run-up to the 2026 presidential elections. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) Caption - (crédito: AFP)