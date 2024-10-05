Operação de guerra leva urnas para municípios isolados pela seca no Amazonas

Rios da Amazônia enfrentam seca histórica - (crédito: MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Uma verdadeira operação de guerra foi realizada para garantir que as urnas eletrônicas que serão utilizadas no primeiro turno das eleições chegassem a tempo aos locais de votação no interior do Amazonas em meio a seca histórica na região.
Para garantir que urnas e mesários conseguissem chegar aos municipios que ficaram isolados por conta da estiagem, o Tribunal Regional Eleitoral do Amazonas, junto com o Ministério da Defesa, enviou os servidores e os aparelhos com uma semana de antecedência por via aérea. As primeiras viagens foram realizadas no sábado (28/09) e prosseguiram ao longo da semana.
"O Tribunal Regional Eleitoral do Amazonas usou helicópteros do exército, que se deslocaram do município de Coari para sete comunidades, a fim de levar urnas eletrônicas, técnicos e militares, além de alimentos, antecipando o trabalho que estava previsto para acontecer na próxima semana, vésperas das eleições municipais de 2024", afirma nota do TRE-AM.
O rio Solimões também atingiu marcas preocupantes. Em alguns pontos o rio atingiu 3 metros. Os rios Iriri e Xingu, que abastecem a hidrelétrica de Belo Monte, estão abaixo dos níveis mínimos. Por isso, a Agência Nacional de Águas (ANA) decretou situação crítica de escassez de recursos hídricos na região.
Segundo a Defesa Civil do Amazonas quase 770 mil pessoas foram diretamente atingidas pela estiagem dos rios da Amazônia. Em muitos casos, suprimentos básicos como alimentos e água precisam ser levados manualmente pela população, atravessando a pé os rios que antes eram navegáveis.
Aerial view of a sandbank on the bed of the Negro River, in the Anavilhanas Archipelago, in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on October 1, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of a dry lake in the Anavilhanas Archipelago, in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on October 1, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
A river dweller carries supplies to Santo Antonio Community affected by drought in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on October 1, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of a dry lake in the Anavilhanas Archipelago, in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on October 1, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of a beach that has formed on the bank of the Solimoes River, in front of the Pesqueiro Community, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on September 30, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation of water scarcity" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of a beach that has formed on the bank of the Solimoes River, in front of the Pesqueiro Community, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on September 30, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation of water scarcity" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of river dwellers using a tricycle to transport food and passengers along the dry bed of the Solimoes River, near the Monte Sinai Community, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on September 30, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation of water scarcity" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
A river dweller walks on the dry bed of the Solimoes River, in the Pesqueiro Community, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on September 30, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation of water scarcity" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of a riverbank dweller carrying banana produce over the dry Solimoes riverbed in the Pesqueiro community in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on September 30, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation of water scarcity" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of a dry lake in the Anavilhanas Archipelago, in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on October 1, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of riverbank dwellers carrying banana produce over the dry Solimoes riverbed in the Pesqueiro community in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on September 30, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation of water scarcity" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
River dwellers use a tricycle to transport food and passengers along the dry bed of the Solimões River, near the Monte Sinai Community, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on September 30, 2024. The level of the Solimões River in the Manacapuru region reached a record low of 3.00 meters on Monday. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation of water scarcity" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
Aerial view of a sandbank on the bed of the Negro River, in the Anavilhanas Archipelago, in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on October 1, 2024. Several tributaries of the Amazon River, one of the longest and most abundant in the world, are in a "critical situation" due to the historic drought affecting Brazil, authorities reported on September 30. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
