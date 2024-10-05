Operação de guerra leva urnas para municípios isolados pela seca no Amazonas

Uma verdadeira operação de guerra foi realizada para garantir que as urnas eletrônicas que serão utilizadas no primeiro turno das eleições chegassem a tempo aos locais de votação no interior do Amazonas em meio a seca histórica na região.

Para garantir que urnas e mesários conseguissem chegar aos municipios que ficaram isolados por conta da estiagem, o Tribunal Regional Eleitoral do Amazonas, junto com o Ministério da Defesa, enviou os servidores e os aparelhos com uma semana de antecedência por via aérea. As primeiras viagens foram realizadas no sábado (28/09) e prosseguiram ao longo da semana.

"O Tribunal Regional Eleitoral do Amazonas usou helicópteros do exército, que se deslocaram do município de Coari para sete comunidades, a fim de levar urnas eletrônicas, técnicos e militares, além de alimentos, antecipando o trabalho que estava previsto para acontecer na próxima semana, vésperas das eleições municipais de 2024", afirma nota do TRE-AM.

Segundo a Justiça Eleitoral do estado 78 locais de votação foram atendidos com apoio de helicópteros esse ano. Em alguns locais de votação há pouco mais de 100 eleitores cadastrados, ainda assim o TRE-AM realiza essa operação de guerra para garantir que todos tenham acesso a votação.

No estado do Amazonas, 4.205 urnas eletrônicas serão utilizadas nas eleições 2024.

Seca Histórica do Amazonas



Os rios da bacia Amazônica enfrentam uma seca histórica. O Rio Negro, maior rio em extensão da bacia Amazônia e um dos maiores do país, registrou a menor cota desde o início da marcação, há 122 anos. A tendência é que o volume de água reduza ainda mais.

O rio Solimões também atingiu marcas preocupantes. Em alguns pontos o rio atingiu 3 metros. Os rios Iriri e Xingu, que abastecem a hidrelétrica de Belo Monte, estão abaixo dos níveis mínimos. Por isso, a Agência Nacional de Águas (ANA) decretou situação crítica de escassez de recursos hídricos na região.

Segundo a Defesa Civil do Amazonas quase 770 mil pessoas foram diretamente atingidas pela estiagem dos rios da Amazônia. Em muitos casos, suprimentos básicos como alimentos e água precisam ser levados manualmente pela população, atravessando a pé os rios que antes eram navegáveis.

































