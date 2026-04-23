As 20 músicas mais reproduzidas da história do Spotify; veja lista

Celebrando 20 anos de existência, o Spotify divulgou nesta quinta-feira, 23, as músicas e os discos mais ouvidos na história da plataforma. É a primeira vez que o ranking é divulgado publicamente e coleta dados de usuários ao redor de todo o mundo.

Nas listas, destacam-se artistas como Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Harry Styles e Ed Sheeran. A faixa mais ouvida é Blinding Lights, lançada em 2020 no quarto álbum de estúdio de The Weeknd, e outros sucessos como Yellow, do Coldplay, e Die With a Smile, de Bruno Mars e Lady Gaga, também aparecem no ranking.

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Astros como Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo e Dua Lipa não aparecem nas músicas mais ouvidas, mas se destacam na lista dos artistas mais reproduzidos em 20 anos.

Confira as músicas e os discos mais reproduzidos na história do Spotify:

Músicas mais reproduzidas

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

Sweater Weather, The Neighbourhood

Starboy, The Weeknd, Daft Punk

As It Was, Harry Styles

Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi

Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Post Malone, Swae Lee

One Dance, Drake, Wizkid, Kyla

Perfect, Ed Sheeran

TAY (with Justin Bieber), The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

Believer, Imagine Dragons

I Wanna Be Yours, Arctic Monkeys

Heat Waves, Glass Animals

lovely (with Khalid), Billie Eilish, Khalid

Yellow, Coldplay

The Night We Met, Lord Huron

Closer, The Chainsmokers, Halsey

Birds of a Feather, Billie Eilish

Riptide, Vance Joy

Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

Discos mais reproduzidos

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Starboy, The Weeknd

÷ (Deluxe), Ed Sheeran

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

After Hours, The Weeknd

SOS, SZA

Hollywoods Bleeding, Post Malone

Lover, Taylor Swift

AM, Arctic Monkeys

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone

?, XXXTentacion

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), KAROL G

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Bruno Mars

Views, Drake

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Scorpion, Drake

Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd