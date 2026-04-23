As 20 músicas mais reproduzidas da história do Spotify; veja lista

Celebrando 20 anos de existência, o Spotify divulgou nesta quinta-feira, 23, as músicas e os discos mais ouvidos na história da plataforma. É a primeira vez que o ranking é divulgado publicamente e coleta dados de usuários ao redor de todo o mundo.
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Nas listas, destacam-se artistas como Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Harry Styles e Ed Sheeran. A faixa mais ouvida é Blinding Lights, lançada em 2020 no quarto álbum de estúdio de The Weeknd, e outros sucessos como Yellow, do Coldplay, e Die With a Smile, de Bruno Mars e Lady Gaga, também aparecem no ranking.
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Astros como Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo e Dua Lipa não aparecem nas músicas mais ouvidas, mas se destacam na lista dos artistas mais reproduzidos em 20 anos.
Confira as músicas e os discos mais reproduzidos na história do Spotify:
Músicas mais reproduzidas
Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
Sweater Weather, The Neighbourhood
Starboy, The Weeknd, Daft Punk
As It Was, Harry Styles
Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi
Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Post Malone, Swae Lee
One Dance, Drake, Wizkid, Kyla
Perfect, Ed Sheeran
TAY (with Justin Bieber), The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Believer, Imagine Dragons
I Wanna Be Yours, Arctic Monkeys
Heat Waves, Glass Animals
lovely (with Khalid), Billie Eilish, Khalid
Yellow, Coldplay
The Night We Met, Lord Huron
Closer, The Chainsmokers, Halsey
Birds of a Feather, Billie Eilish
Riptide, Vance Joy
Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
- Leia também: Discogs: as fitas cassete voltaram ao topo?
Discos mais reproduzidos
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Starboy, The Weeknd
÷ (Deluxe), Ed Sheeran
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
After Hours, The Weeknd
SOS, SZA
Hollywoods Bleeding, Post Malone
Lover, Taylor Swift
AM, Arctic Monkeys
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone
?, XXXTentacion
Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), KAROL G
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Bruno Mars
Views, Drake
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Scorpion, Drake
Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd