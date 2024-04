Primeiro-ministro pró-independência da Escócia renuncia

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reacts as he announces his resignation during a statement, at Bute House, in Edinburgh, on April 29, 2024. Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland's first minister just days before he was due to face two confidence votes in his leadership and government. The 39-year-old politician has endured a torrid few days since ending the SNP's ruling coalition with the Scottish Greens in the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) - (crédito: Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)