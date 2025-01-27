Governo Trump prende imigrantes ilegais em casa e comunidade reage

Operação prendeu mais de 2 mil imigrantes ilegais - (crédito: Reprodução / Serviço de Imigração e Controle de Alfândega dos EUA (ICE))
Batendo de porta em porta, agentes do governo de Trump estão prendendo imigrantes ilegais em Chicago (EUA). A operação foi iniciada no domingo (26/1) pelo Serviço de Imigração e Controle de Alfândega dos EUA (ICE).
Com propósito de “preservar a segurança pública e a segurança nacional, mantendo possíveis criminosos estrangeiros perigosos fora de nossas comunidades”, o ICE cooperou com outras agências federais na operação, como o FBI e o Serviço de Delegados dos EUA.
De acordo com o ICE, as operações contemplam apenas “estrangeiros imigrantes ilegais criminosos conhecidos que representam uma ameaça à segurança nacional ou à segurança pública”. Até domingo, as prisões de imigrantes totalizaram 2.373 estrangeiros detidos, segundo balanço diário compartilhado pelo ICE.
Desde a posse presidencial na última segunda (20/1), Donald Trump aplicou a política governamental anti-imigrantes. As deportações começaram na sexta (24/1), com o caso dos brasileiros que chegaram a Manaus algemados.
Entre as medidas tomadas, Trump declarou emergência na fronteira entre México e Estados Unidos; encerrou o direito a cidadania automática para filhos de imigrantes ilegais ou com visto temporário nascido nos EUA; permitiu a deportação expressa sem necessidade de uma audiência judicial; retomou um programa que cancelava agendamentos de vistos no México; permitiu prisões em áreas protegidas; e restringiu a entrada no país.
Na sexta (25/1), ativistas protestam contra a agenda de Trump durante um comício perto da torre de água na Magnificent Mile. Confira as fotos:
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: (Editors note: Image contains profanity) Activists protest the agenda of President Trump during a rally near the water tower on the Magnificent Mile on January 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. A coalition of activist groups, including those supporting Palestine, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and womens rights held a rally along the Magnificent Mile before marching down Michigan Avenue to their destination near Trump Tower. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: Activists protest the agenda of President Trump during a rally near the water tower on the Magnificent Mile on January 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. A coalition of activist groups, including those supporting Palestine, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and womens rights held a rally along the Magnificent Mile before marching down Michigan Avenue to their destination near Trump Tower. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: Activists protest the agenda of President Trump during a rally near the water tower on the Magnificent Mile on January 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. A coalition of activist groups, including those supporting Palestine, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and womens rights held a rally along the Magnificent Mile before marching down Michigan Avenue to their destination near Trump Tower. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: Demonstrators protest the agenda of President Trump during a rally near the Trump Tower on January 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. A coalition of activist groups, including those supporting Palestine, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and womens rights gathered along the Magnificent Mile before marching down Michigan Avenue to their destination near Trump Tower. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: (Editors note: Image contains profanity) Activists protest the agenda of President Trump during a rally near the water tower on the Magnificent Mile on January 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. A coalition of activist groups, including those supporting Palestine, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and womens rights held a rally along the Magnificent Mile before marching down Michigan Avenue to their destination near Trump Tower. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: Activists protest the agenda of President Trump during a rally near the water tower on the Magnificent Mile on January 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. A coalition of activist groups, including those supporting Palestine, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and womens rights held a rally along the Magnificent Mile before marching down Michigan Avenue to their destination near Trump Tower. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: Activists protest the agenda of President Trump during a rally near the water tower on the Magnificent Mile on January 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. A coalition of activist groups, including those supporting Palestine, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and womens rights held a rally along the Magnificent Mile before marching down Michigan Avenue to their destination near Trump Tower. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
