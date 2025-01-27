Governo Trump prende imigrantes ilegais em casa e comunidade reage

Batendo de porta em porta, agentes do governo de Trump estão prendendo imigrantes ilegais em Chicago (EUA). A operação foi iniciada no domingo (26/1) pelo Serviço de Imigração e Controle de Alfândega dos EUA (ICE).

Com propósito de “preservar a segurança pública e a segurança nacional, mantendo possíveis criminosos estrangeiros perigosos fora de nossas comunidades”, o ICE cooperou com outras agências federais na operação, como o FBI e o Serviço de Delegados dos EUA.

De acordo com o ICE, as operações contemplam apenas “estrangeiros imigrantes ilegais criminosos conhecidos que representam uma ameaça à segurança nacional ou à segurança pública”. Até domingo, as prisões de imigrantes totalizaram 2.373 estrangeiros detidos, segundo balanço diário compartilhado pelo ICE.

Desde a posse presidencial na última segunda (20/1), Donald Trump aplicou a política governamental anti-imigrantes. As deportações começaram na sexta (24/1), com o caso dos brasileiros que chegaram a Manaus algemados.

Entre as medidas tomadas, Trump declarou emergência na fronteira entre México e Estados Unidos; encerrou o direito a cidadania automática para filhos de imigrantes ilegais ou com visto temporário nascido nos EUA; permitiu a deportação expressa sem necessidade de uma audiência judicial; retomou um programa que cancelava agendamentos de vistos no México; permitiu prisões em áreas protegidas; e restringiu a entrada no país.

Na sexta (25/1), ativistas protestam contra a agenda de Trump durante um comício perto da torre de água na Magnificent Mile. Confira as fotos: