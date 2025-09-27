Milhares de israelenses protestam por acordo para libertação dos reféns em Gaza
Os manifestantes exibiram um enorme cartaz que dizia: "Tragam todos os reféns de volta para casa agora", quando chegavam à Praça dos Reféns em Tel Aviv
Milhares de israelenses se reuniram na noite deste sábado (27/9) em Tel Aviv para pedir um acordo que ponha fim à guerra na Faixa de Gaza, dois dias antes do encontro previsto entre o primeiro-ministro Benjamin Netanyahu e o presidente americano Donald Trump em Washington.
"A única coisa que pode impedir a descida ao abismo é um acordo completo e global que ponha fim à guerra e traga todos os reféns e soldados de volta para casa", declarou Lishay Miran-Lavi, esposa de Omri Miran, um dos cativos que permanecem em Gaza.
Ronen Ohel, cujo irmão Alon Ohel também segue retido em Gaza, solicitou a Netanyahu que chegue a um acordo de trégua.
No entanto, o ministro israelense de extrema-direita encarregada da segurança nacional, Itamar Ben Gvir, advertiu Netanyahu sobre a assinatura de um acordo. "Senhor primeiro-ministro, você não tem mandato para acabar com a guerra sem a derrota total do Hamas", escreveu ele na rede social X.
A guerra em Gaza estourou depois que milicianos palestinos liderados pelo Hamas atacaram Israel em 7 de outubro de 2023. Suas ações provocaram a morte de 1.219 pessoas do lado israelense, a maioria civis, segundo um levantamento da AFP baseado em cifras oficiais israelenses.
A ofensiva militar de retaliação de Israel matou, desde então, pelo menos 65.926 pessoas, também civis em sua maioria, segundo o Ministério da Saúde de Gaza, administrado pelo Hamas, números que a ONU considera confiáveis.