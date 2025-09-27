Milhares de israelenses protestam por acordo para libertação dos reféns em Gaza

Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest organised by the families of the Israeli hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 2023, marking 722 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant movement Hamas, calling for a ceasefire and for action to secure the hostages release, outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art (known as the "Hostages Square") in Tel Aviv on September 27, 2025. Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamass October 2023 attack that sparked the war, Palestinian militants still hold 47 in Gaza, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)