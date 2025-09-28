Duas pessoas morrem em ataque a tiros e incêndio em igreja mórmon nos EUA
Funcionário diz que dez vítimas alvejadas foram levadas ao hospital e uma delas morreu. Testemunhas relataram gritos e pedidos de ajuda durante o ataque
Um homem de 40 anos atacou uma igreja mórmon em Grand Blanc, Michigan, neste domingo (28/9), matando uma pessoa e ferindo outras. Segundo as autoridades, ele dirigiu seu veículo contra a entrada do templo, entrou armado com um fuzil de assalto e atirou contra os fiéis. Centenas de pessoas participavam de uma cerimônia religiosa.
Em seguida, ele teria incendiado o edifício. O suspeito foi morto pelas forças de segurança, e ao menos dez pessoas foram hospitalizadas. O incêndio foi controlado, mas as autoridades afirmam que novas vítimas podem ser encontradas na igreja.
O ataque foi classificado como “horrendo” pelo presidente Donald Trump, que sugeriu que se trataria de um atentado contra cristãos.
O FBI enviou agentes para apoiar a investigação, e o diretor da agência, KashPatel, condenou a violência em local de culto. A procuradora-geral dos Estados Unidos, PamBondi, também foi informada sobre o caso. Testemunhas relataram gritos e pedidos de ajuda durante o ataque.