Duas pessoas morrem em ataque a tiros e incêndio em igreja mórmon nos EUA

This frame grab from UGC drone footage shows a fire at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan on September 28, 2025. One person was killed and several others injured Sunday after a shooter targeted a Mormon church in the US state of Michigan, where the building was also set on fire, authorities said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from a nearby town, was shot dead by law enforcement after the attack, police said, without specifying any possible motive.