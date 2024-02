Bolsonaro nega tentativa de golpe de Estado: "Golpe usando a Constituição?"

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C-L)) gestures next to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro (C-R) during a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2024, to reject claims he plotted a coup with allies to remain in power after his failed 2022 reelection bid. Investigators say the far-right ex-army captain led a plot to falsely discredit the Brazilian election system and prevent the winner of the vote, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking power. A week after Lula took office on January 1, 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, urging the military to intervene to overturn what they called a stolen election. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) - (crédito: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)